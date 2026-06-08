2026 NHL Draft Prospect Adam Novotny Names Islanders As Favorite Combine Interview

"It was great. We had a great meeting," Novotny said. "I would say it was my best. And now I like the organization, for sure. And yeah, it was fun for sure."
What about the interview made it his best?
"As a person, you could just feel it when the conversation is just like flowing, you know?" Novotny said. "You can feel relaxed and just feel more confident at the interview. And I thought I had a feeling, so that was good."
The Islanders hold the 13th selection at the 2026 NHL Draft, and Novotny, a Czech forward, could go anywhere from No. 10 to No. 23.
Novotny, standing at 6'1 ", 205 lbs, has a heavy shot but also tremendous defensive ability that projects him as a middle-six winger at the NHL level.
This past season, after being selected by the Peterborough Petes in the CHL Import Draft, Novotny recorded 34 goals with 31 assists for 65 points in 58 regular-season games before adding one assist in six playoff games.
The 18-year-old did play for Czechia at the U20 World Junior Championships, recording three assists.
Novotny led all prospects with 18 pull-ups at the combine.