3 Big Takeaways From Islanders AGM Evan Gold’s Interview With Jeff Marek

"We want to develop players for the New York Islanders, develop the future of the New York Islanders in a highly competitive environment," Gold said. "Part of development is winning. We want our players to quickly become accustomed to what success feels like, both personally and as a team member. So I do think you can and frankly should strive to do both. I know there are times when either outwardly or even inwardly it can be perceived that they're banging into one another, and you'll always make decisions based on what you think is is best at this at that specific instance, but again, we want to compete. We want to win hockey games. We all are competitive individuals, and we want our players to achieve their absolute maximum ability. And that's that's not just the young players too.