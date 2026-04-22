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Amazon Prime Video Emerging As Option For AHL, Junior Playoff Games

Stefen Rosner
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Forget costly subscriptions. Amazon Prime Video seems to be your ticket to exciting AHL and junior hockey playoff action, emerging as a powerful new contender.

The Bridgeport Islanders hosted the Hershey Bears for Game 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs, and many believed a FloHockey subscription was required to watch.

However, the game was also available on Amazon Prime Video, which appears to be emerging as a platform for AHL and junior hockey postseason coverage

However, it turns out that Amazon Prime was playing the game as well and seems to be a place to go for AHL and junior hockey during their respective postseason. 

It doesn’t appear to be a one-off, either.

Upcoming games — Springfield vs. Charlotte tonight at 7 PM ET and Coachella Valley vs. Bakersfield on Thursday — are also available on Amazon. 

Game 2 between Bridgeport and Hershey doesn’t currently appear to be on the schedule, but it’s worth checking back for a potential Game 3 on Saturday night.

Regardless of the matchup — Bridgeport, another AHL or ECHL team, or even juniors — it’s a cool development that Prime is becoming an option.

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