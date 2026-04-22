Amazon Prime Video Emerging As Option For AHL, Junior Playoff Games

The Bridgeport Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-prospect-quinn-finley-not-joining-bridgeport-for-calder-cup-playoffs]\nhosted the Hershey Bears for Game 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs, and many\nbelieved a FloHockey subscription was required to watch.\n\nHowever, the game was also available on Amazon Prime Video, which appears to be\nemerging as a platform for AHL and junior hockey postseason coverage\n\nHowever, it turns out that Amazon Prime was playing the game as well and seems\nto be a place to go for AHL and junior hockey during their respective\npostseason. \n\n\n\nIt doesn’t appear to be a one-off, either.\n\nUpcoming games — Springfield vs. Charlotte tonight at 7 PM ET and Coachella\nValley vs. Bakersfield on Thursday — are also available on Amazon. \n\nGame 2 between Bridgeport and Hershey doesn’t currently appear to be on the\nschedule, but it’s worth checking back for a potential Game 3 on Saturday night.\n\nRegardless of the matchup — Bridgeport, another AHL or ECHL team, or even\njuniors — it’s a cool development that Prime is becoming an option.