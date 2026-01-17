Anders Lee Scores Career Goal No. 300, Islanders Fall 4-2 To Flames

Lee reaches a career milestone, but the Islanders' road trip struggles continue with a loss to the Flames.
CALGARY, AB -- After shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 on Thursday, the New York Islanders fell 4-2 to the Calgary Flames.
The Islanders are now 2-2-1 with two games left on their seven-game road trip.
David Rittich made 15 saves. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.
Here's how it happened.
The Islanders got off to a tough start, taking back-to-back penalties at the 1:00 mark and the 3:31 mark of the first, but a strong penalty kill kept the game scoreless.
However, Calgary was able to break the ice at 11:31 of the first after Yegor Sharagovich roofed one past Rittich's left ear from the slot.
The Islanders didn't allow a shot on goal for the rest of the period, finishing the opening 20 with 10 shots on goal, but couldn't beat Wolf. They missed the net 12 times.
The Flames scored three more unanswered goals early in the third period to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
At 3:04 of the second period, after Adam Klapka deflected a Kevin Bahl point shot to make it 2-0.
At 9:50 of the second, Justin Kirkland scored his first of the season after he roofed a Ryan Lomberg 2-on-1 pass over a sprawled out Rittich to make it 3-0.
Through a screen, Yan Kuzentsov went bar-down from the left point over Rittich's glove at 11:49 of the middle frame to make it 4-0.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau stopped the bleeding at 12:21 of the second. He peeled around the left circle before he roofed one short side under the cross-bar for his ninth of the season to cut their deficit to 4-1 at 12:21 of the second period:
Matthew Schaefer collected the primary assist on the goal, earning his 18th assist and 31st point of the season. Simon Holmstrom, who earned the secondary assist, snapped a two-game point streak and now has six points over his last six games.
The Islanders missed the net another eight times in that period, bringing their total through 40 minutes to an even 20.
Roy's squad couldn't muster much in the third period. He decided to pull Rittich with 8:04 to go in the third period, with the Islanders not allowing a goal.
Anders Lee scored his 300th career goal at 17:04 of the third to cut the Islanders' deficit to 4-2.
Up Next: The Islanders battle the Vancouver Canucks on Monday nightat 10 PM ET.