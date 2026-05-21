Assisant Coach Ray Bennett & Islanders Mutually Part Ways

After a dismal season for the power play, New York continues its coaching shakeup by cutting ties with the veteran assistant following a brief, one-year tenure.
The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that assistant coach Ray Bennett will not be returning to the coaching staff next season.
I'm told this was a mutual decision.
"The organization would like to thank Ray for his hard work and dedication to the organization last season," the Islanders stated along with the announcement.
Bennett, who was brought in last summer, struggled to get a forever-struggling Islanders power play going.
The Islanders' power play finished the season at just 16.2%, the third-worst mark in the NHL.
Bennett becomes the second assistant coach to be relieved of their duties since the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with Benoit Desrosiers let go on Apr. 24.
As of now, Pete DeBoer's staff consists of assistant coach Bob Boughner and former Bridgeport Islanders head coach Rocky Thompson, who was elevated after a successful first season behind the Islanders' AHL bench.