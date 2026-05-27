Avalanche Elimination Finalizes Value Of Pick Islanders Sent To Blues In Brayden Schenn Trade

Colorado's elimination does have an impact on the New York Islanders, given that they traded the 2026 first-round pick they acquired from the Avalanche in the Brock Nelson deal to the St. Louis Blues in their 2026 NHL Trade Deadline deal for Brayden Schenn.
At the time, that pick wasn't known, but now we know it will be No. 29.
Here are the last 10 players to be selected with the 29th overall pick:
2025: Mason West — Chicago Blackhawks
2024: Emil Hemming — Dallas Stars
2023: Theo Lindstein — St. Louis Blues
2022: Maveric Lamoureux — Arizona Coyotes
2021: Chaz Lucius — Winnipeg Jets
2020: Brendan Brisson — Vegas Golden Knights
2019: Brayden Tracey — Anaheim Ducks
2018: Rasmus Sandin — Toronto Maple Leafs
2017: Henri Jokiharju — Chicago Blackhawks
2016: Trent Frederic — Boston Bruins
Does this change the way you view the Schenn deal?