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Avalanche Elimination Finalizes Value Of Pick Islanders Sent To Blues In Brayden Schenn Trade

Stefen Rosner
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Colorado's playoff exit locks in the 29th overall selection for St. Louis, revealing the true cost of the deadline deal that brought Brayden Schenn to Long Island.

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche were eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after being swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals. 

Colorado's elimination does have an impact on the New York Islanders, given that they traded the 2026 first-round pick they acquired from the Avalanche in the Brock Nelson deal to the St. Louis Blues in their 2026 NHL Trade Deadline deal for Brayden Schenn. 

At the time, that pick wasn't known, but now we know it will be No. 29. 

Here are the last 10 players to be selected with the 29th overall pick:

2025: Mason West — Chicago Blackhawks

2024: Emil Hemming — Dallas Stars

2023: Theo Lindstein — St. Louis Blues

2022: Maveric Lamoureux — Arizona Coyotes

2021: Chaz Lucius — Winnipeg Jets

2020: Brendan Brisson — Vegas Golden Knights

2019: Brayden Tracey — Anaheim Ducks

2018: Rasmus Sandin — Toronto Maple Leafs

2017: Henri Jokiharju — Chicago Blackhawks

2016: Trent Frederic — Boston Bruins

Does this change the way you view the Schenn deal?

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