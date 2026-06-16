BET MGM: Islanders Have 10th-Worst 2027 Stanley Cup Odds

With the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday, the sports books\nalready have lines for who they think will lift Lord Stanley in 2027. \n\nThe Colorado Avalanche, who were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the\nWestern Conference Finals come in at +750 while the Hurricanes are looking to\nrepeat at +750. \n\nThe Golden Knights round out the top three, coming in at +1000. \n\nWhere do the New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] land?\n\nHeading into the 2025-26 season, the Islanders came in at +15000 to win the Cup.\n\nNow, they are coming in at +6,600, the 10th worst odds. \n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/6b230169-7921-4c8c-8f93-a955b3d90173.png]\n\nThe cross-town rival New York Rangers sit behind Long Island at +8,000. \n\nThe Islanders have some work to do before becoming a true Stanley Cup contender.