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BET MGM: Islanders Have 10th-Worst 2027 Stanley Cup Odds

Stefen Rosner
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Despite a slight improvement in their betting lines, the New York Islanders remain long shots as oddsmakers favor perennial powerhouses like the Avalanche and Hurricanes for 2027.

With the Carolina Hurricanes winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday, the sports books already have lines for who they think will lift Lord Stanley in 2027. 

The Colorado Avalanche, who were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals come in at +750 while the Hurricanes are looking to repeat at +750. 

The Golden Knights round out the top three, coming in at +1000. 

Where do the New York Islanders land?

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Islanders came in at +15000 to win the Cup.

Now, they are coming in at +6,600, the 10th worst odds. 

The cross-town rival New York Rangers sit behind Long Island at +8,000. 

The Islanders have some work to do before becoming a true Stanley Cup contender.

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