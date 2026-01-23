Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Bo Horvat Returns To Islanders' Practice After Road Trip cover image

Bo Horvat Returns To Islanders' Practice After Road Trip

Stefen Rosner
1h
Partner
261Members·3.9KPosts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Leading scorer Bo Horvat is back on the ice for Islanders practice after an 11-game absence, boosting team hopes.

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat (lower body) rejoined the team for practice on Friday. 

Horvat, the club's leading goal scorer with 21 red-lights this season, has missed the last 11 games after he sustained a lower-body injury in their 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1.

The 30-year-old had only been back in the lineup for eight games after he sustained a lower-body injury -- same area, not same issue -- in their 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. 

Horvat was expected to join the team on the second half of their seven-game road trip, but general manager Mathieu Darche said that they were being extra cautious.

If it were the postseason, he would have played. 

How will head coach Patrick Roy configure his lineup when his leading scorer is ready to return from his lower-body injury?
www.theelmonters.com3 Lineup Options For Islanders When Bo Horvat ReturnsHow will head coach Patrick Roy configure his lineup when his leading scorer is ready to return from his lower-body injury?

With Horvat out of the lineup this season, 14 games, the Islanders have gone 7-5-2, earning 16 of a possible 28 points (.571 point %). 

This story will be updated when we talk with Horvat and head coach Patrick Roy. 

Latest News