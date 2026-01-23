Bo Horvat Returns To Islanders' Practice After Road Trip

EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forward Bo Horvat\n[https://www.google.com/search?q=bo+horvat+the+hockey+news&rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS979US979&oq=bo+horvat+the+hockey+news&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCAgAEEUYJxg7MggIABBFGCcYOzIICAEQRRgnGDsyBwgCEAAY7wUyBwgDEAAY7wUyCggEEAAYgAQYogQyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDzSAQgyNDc1ajBqN6gCALACAA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8]\n(lower body) rejoined the team for practice on Friday. \n\n\n\nHorvat, the club's leading goal scorer with 21 red-lights this season, has\nmissed the last 11 games after he sustained a lower-body injury in their 7-2\nloss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1.\n\nThe 30-year-old had only been back in the lineup for eight games after he\nsustained a lower-body injury -- same area, not same issue -- in their 5-2 win\nagainst the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. \n\nHorvat was expected to join the team on the second half of their seven-game road\ntrip, but general manager Mathieu Darche said that they were being extra\ncautious.\n\nIf it were the postseason, he would have played. \n\n3 Lineup Options For Islanders When Bo Horvat Returns\n[https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!uyB3!,w_1200,h_675,c_fill,f_jpg,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep,g_auto/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F1ec50cde-9ca2-4237-a1b2-b23289b0f22a_2377x1301.jpeg]\n3 Lineup Options For Islanders When Bo Horvat Returns How will head coach\nPatrick Roy configure his lineup when his leading scorer is ready to return from\nhis lower-body injury?\n[https://www.theelmonters.com/p/bo-horvat-patrick-roy-3-lineup-options-for-islanders-when]\n\nWith Horvat out of the lineup this season, 14 games, the Islanders have gone\n7-5-2, earning 16 of a possible 28 points (.571 point %). \n\nThis story will be updated when we talk with Horvat and head coach Patrick Roy.