Bo Horvat Won’t Be Joining Islanders On Road Trip

New York Islanders forward and leading goal scorer Bo Horvat will not be joining the team on this road trip.
He has not suffered a setback and has been skating on his own back on Long Island for the last three days.
Horvat, who is dealing with his second lower-body injury of the season, has missed the last six games and will miss at least the next two before the Islanders return home from their seven-game road trip.
The Islanders first game back at UBS Arena is on Jan. 24, a 1 PM ET game against the Buffalo Sabres.