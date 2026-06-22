Brady Tkachuk Trade Highlights A Difficult Decision The Islanders Once Faced
Ottawa’s swift move to trade their uncertain captain for a massive haul stands in stark contrast to the Islanders’ historic gamble on John Tavares’ looming free agency.
The Ottawa Senators shook the NHL to its core on Father's Day, trading away their captain, Brady Tkachuk, to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the 9th overall pick, the 25th overall pick, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.
The move ranks among the most seismic trades in recent memory. Tkachuk had two years left on his contract and was slated to hit free agency in 2028.
There had always been noise about Tkachuk maybe not wanting to commit to Ottawa, or wanting to leave via free agency in 2028.
Publicly, Tkachuk always said the right things, declaring loyalty to Ottawa as its captain.
Still, behind closed doors, Tkachuk reportedly remained uncertain. According to Elliotte Friedman, when Senators General Manager Steve Staios met with Tkachuk and his camp following the end of this season to gauge interest in extending, there wasn't certainty.
The uncertainty was something Ottawa could not live with, and they quietly began exploring the market for him.
Tkachuk holds a full no-move clause, so he handpicked the usual suspects-Florida, Vegas, Minnesota, and Carolina-with almost everyone involved knowing he wanted to unite with his brother Matthew in Florida.
Staios received a massive haul for Tkachuk, setting Ottawa up to immediately acquire a game-changer to keep their opening window of contention going.
It's something out of an alternate universe for the New York Islanders.
Back in 2016, the Islanders had just won their first playoff series in over 20 years. The vibes were great, and the team felt like they were on an upswing.
That summer, talk quietly began in Canadian markets, specifically Toronto and Montreal, about John Tavares becoming a massive free-agent target in two years' time.
At the time, the New York Islanders dismissed it and kept trying to build upon the success of the 2015-16 season.
Tavares had a no-move clause, which was modified to a no-trade clause that kicked in on July 1, 2016.
Then, in 2016-17, the team missed the playoffs. The Islanders had one year until Tavares hit free agency. When then-general manager Garth Snow presented options, Tavares refused to commit to the Islanders.
Publicly, Tavares said everything right. Behind closed doors, uncertainty grew. Tavares had a list of teams he would accept a trade to; there's no question.
Unlike Ottawa, the Islanders took their chances, hoping a strong 2017-18 season would convince Tavares to stay.
Instead, the team regressed even further. They held two first-round picks for the 2018 draft entering the season, thanks to the Travis Hamonic trade with the Calgary Flames at the 2017 Draft.
So, with renewed optimism and assets to dangle, the Islanders hoped 2017-18 would go well.
It did not. The Islanders were not in contention for the playoffs most of the season, but hung around just enough to leave a little doubt.
At the 2018 trade deadline, Tomas Tatar went for a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round picks. Evander Kane went for a 1st and a 4th. Ryan Hartman went for a 1st, 4th, and a prospect.
Paul Stasney, the top center dealt on deadline day, went for a 1st, 4th, and a prospect.
Seven first-round picks changed hands at the 2018 deadline, with teams eager to wheel and deal.
The Islanders stood pat, and just months later, John Tavares walked away for nothing.
It was a total catastrophe for the Islanders, one that could've set the Islanders back for a very long time.
If not for a pair of Hall of Famers arriving that same summer in Lou Lamoriello and Barry Trotz, the Islanders could've seen their young core featuring the emerging Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson, Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, and more all go to waste.
While it all ended up working out ok for the Islanders, it's still worth thinking about what could have been had the Islanders stockpiled assets for Tavares, a player who would've fetched the Islanders two first-round picks and more just at the 2018 deadline, let alone a year or two in advance of free agency.
Ottawa, with their trade of Brady Tkachuk yesterday, claimed complete control of the situation this entire summer.
No leaks, no hints this was coming.
Just a quiet, efficient business that ends with three first-round picks to go out and get a different playmaker, one who wants to make it work in Ottawa.