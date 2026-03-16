Brayden Schenn's Stats Since Joining Islanders

Islanders gain veteran center Brayden Schenn. See how his stats and linemate experiments impact the team's early success.
Ahead of the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the New York Islanders acquired 34-year-old centerman Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues for the Colorado Avalanche's 2026 first-round pick, the New Jersey Devils' 2026 third-round pick, forward Jonathan Drouin, and goaltender prospect Marcus Gidlof.
In the four games since the trade, the Islanders are 3-1-0, with Schenn recording two assists, his first of the two coming up against St. Louis, dropping the puck to Mathew Barzal before No. 13 scored the overtime winner:
His second assist came against the Calgary Flames, feeding Simon Holmstrom on a 2-on-1 rush to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead in an eventual 3-2 win:
The former Blues captain has averaged 16:40 minutes per game, a second short of what he'd averaged over his 61 games in St. Louis. He's won 53.5% of his face-offs (23-40), with four blocks and nine hits.
Looking at his advanced metrics, when Schenn has been on the ice at 5-on-5 (47:58), the Islanders have been outshot 23-13 and outscored 4-2.
Schenn has had five scoring chances for himself, three of which were considered high-danger.
Over these four games, Schenn has played with Calum Ritchie, Simon Holmstrom, Antony Duclair, Mathew Barzal, and Ondrej Palat, as head coach Patrick Roy tries to figure out the best combinations.
Schenn has two seasons left at $6.5 million annually.