BREAKING: Islanders Acquire Brayden Schenn From Blues; Send Drouin To St. Louis

The New York Islanders have acquired St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. The reported return includes forward Jonathan Drouin, goaltending prospect Marcus Gidlof, Colorado's 2026 first-round pick, and a third-round pick.
Schenn, 34, has 12 goals and 28 points in 61 games this season. He's in year six of an eight-year contract, with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million AAV. Schenn has a no-move clause, which he has waived to join the Islanders.
Schenn is a two-way forward who can boost the Islanders' forward group with smart, balanced play. He's a pass-first player, one who is known for his smart play.
Drouin, 30, scored three goals and 21 points in his 55 games with the Islanders. His $4 million AAV is cleared from the books for this year and next.
Gidlof, 20, was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He currently plays for the SweHL's Leksands, with an .896 save percentage. The Islanders still have Dmitry Gamzin (KHL) and Burke Hood (WHL) in the system as goaltending prospects outside the organization.