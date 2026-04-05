BREAKING: Islanders Fire Head Coach Patrick Roy, Hire Peter DoBoer With Four Games To Go

Roy is out. DeBoer comes in with four games to go.
The New York Islanders announced that head coach Patrick Roy has been relieved of his duties. Peter DeBoer has been hired as his replacement.
This decision comes after the Islanders dropped four straight games, in which they played anything but competitive hockey, with the 4-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes the worst from a game-play perspective.
Roy, who replaced Lane Lambert halfway through the 2022-23 season, failed to make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons behind the Islanders' bench.
The Islanders went 88-76-20 under Roy.
DeBoer, who was relieved of his duties as the Dallas Stars head coach after pulling Jake Oettinger just 7:09 into the game following two goals on two shots in Game 5 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals, has 18 years of NHL coaching experience.
The grizzled veteran head coach has term on his new deal. Roy had two seasons left.
The Islanders battle the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.