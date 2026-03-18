BREAKING: Islanders Sharp-Shooting Prospect Cole Eiserman Leaving Boston Unversity To Begin Pro Career

The Islanders' top sniper is turning pro, ditching college for the AHL's playoff push. Get ready for Eiserman's scoring touch.
The New York Islanders have signed prospect Cole Eiserman (2024, No. 20) to his three-year entry-level contract. He has also signed an Amateur Tryout (ATO) with the Bridgeport Islanders, joining them for their playoff push.
Eiserman, 19, just completed his sophomore season at Boston University.
After a dominant freshman season in 2024-25, scoring 25 goals with 11 assists for 36 points in 39 games, an injury and a weaker BU program saw him take a step back in his development.
Still, he finished his sophomore season with 18 goals and 10 assists for 28 points in 32 games. He also won gold with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships, recording two goals and an assist in five games.
Eiserman’s drive and work ethic should give fans confidence that he can develop that 200-foot game. His skating and hockey IQ are not the problem.