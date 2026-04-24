Bridgeport Islanders Eliminated By Hershey In First Round Of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Bridgeport Islanders have been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs after\nbeing swept by the Hershey Bears in the opening round. \n\nAfter falling 2-0 on Tuesday night in Bridgeport, the AHL Islanders fell 5-2 to\nput an end to their season. \n\nMatt Luff scored the first of two goals for Bridgeport. His goal tied the game\nat 1-1 with 18:54 to go in the second period:\n\n\n\nHershey then scored two goals in 1:08 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.\n\nHowever, Bridgeport wasn't going down without a fight.\n\nCalum Ritchie lit the lamp from the low slot with 10:04 to play in the third,\ngiving Bridgeport a ton of momentum to find the tying tally: \n\n\n\nBut a bad read by goatlender Marcus Hogberg allowed an easy empty-net dagger\nwtih 2:03 to play in regualtion before Hershey doubled their lead to 4-2 with\n1:34 to play. \n\nWith the loss, an era comes to an end. \n\nAfter 25 years serving as the Islanders' AHL affiliate, Bridgeport is relocating\nto Hamilton, Ontario.