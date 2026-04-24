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Bridgeport Islanders Eliminated By Hershey In First Round Of Calder Cup Playoffs

Stefen Rosner
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A tough sweep ends Bridgeport's season and an era. The Islanders' AHL affiliate heads to Hamilton after a playoff exit.

The Bridgeport Islanders have been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs after being swept by the Hershey Bears in the opening round. 

After falling 2-0 on Tuesday night in Bridgeport, the AHL Islanders fell 5-2 to put an end to their season. 

Matt Luff scored the first of two goals for Bridgeport. His goal tied the game at 1-1 with 18:54 to go in the second period:

Hershey then scored two goals in 1:08 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

However, Bridgeport wasn't going down without a fight.

Calum Ritchie lit the lamp from the low slot with 10:04 to play in the third, giving Bridgeport a ton of momentum to find the tying tally: 

But a bad read by goatlender Marcus Hogberg allowed an easy empty-net dagger wtih 2:03 to play in regualtion before Hershey doubled their lead to 4-2 with 1:34 to play. 

With the loss, an era comes to an end. 

After 25 years serving as the Islanders' AHL affiliate, Bridgeport is relocating to Hamilton, Ontario.

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