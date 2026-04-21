Bridgeport Islanders Playoff Push Comes With Looming Offseason Roster Crunch

With 15 players' contracts expiring, the Islanders face crucial decisions this summer to shape their 2026-27 AHL roster.
The Bridgeport Islanders kick off the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night, hosting the Hershey Bears at Total Mortgage Arena.
The Islanders' prospect pool has grown rapidly over the last few seasons. It's actually become crowded, with more coming over the next few seasons.
It's a great problem for the organization to have.
However, decisions will need to be made this summer with 15 Bridgport players wrapping up the final season of their respective deals.
Here are the different types of Bridgeport free agents:
Restricted Free Agent:
A player whose contract has expired but whose rights are still controlled by their current team.
RFA forwards: Maggio, Liukas
RFA defenseman: None
RFA goaltenders: None
Restricted Free Agent With Arbitration Rights:
An RFA who, based on age, has completed the following: 18-20 (four seasons), 21 (three seasons), 22-23 (two seasons), 24+ (one season).
RFA + arb forwards: Joey Larson, Cam Thiesing, Alex Jefferies, Daylan Kuefler, Liam Foudy
RFA + arb defenseman: Marshall Warren
RFA + arb goaltender: Henrik Tikkanen
Unrestricted Free Agent:
A player whose contract has expired and who is completely free to sign with any team, with no restrictions and no compensation owed to their previous team.
UFA forward: Matthew Highmore, Matt Luff
UFA defenseman: Ethan Bear
UFA goaltender: Marcus Hogberg
Group Six Unrestricted Free Agent:
A player who is 25 or older, has played three or more professional seasons, and has played less than 80 NHL games.
Group Six UFA forwards: Adam Beckman
Group Six UFA defensemen: Travis Mitchell, Cole McWard
Group Six UFA goaltender: None