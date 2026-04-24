Bridgeport Islanders Roster & Contract Situation

As Bridgeport's era closes and Hamilton beckons, discover who's locked in for 2026-27 and which key players hit the free agent market.
With the Bridgeport Islanders' season over, an era ends, with a new one beginning in Hamilton, Ontario.
Rocky Thompson, whom Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche hired ahead of this season, is expected to remain as head coach. Thompson led the team back to the Calder Cup Playoffs after back-to-back last-place finishes in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
We'll see about his assistant coaches, who, I'm sure, will get some attention from other teams, especially with the move up north.
Rosters from one season to the next are never the same. Here are the players under contract for at least 2026-27: those who finished the season with Bridgeport or are likely to be with Bridgeport next season.
Forwards: Victor Eklund, Calum Ritchie, Daniil Prokhorov, Gleb Veremyev, Jesse Nurmi, Quinn Finley, Cole Eiserman
Defensemen: Jesse Pulkkinen, Isaiah George, Calle Odelius, Kashawn Aitcheson
Goaltenders: Josh Katai
Now to the free agents...
Restricted Free Agents:
Forwards: Matthew Maggio, Eetu Liukas
Defensemen: None
Goaltenders: None
Restricted Free Agent With Arbitration Rights:
An RFA who, based on age, has completed the following: 18-20 (four seasons), 21 (three seasons), 22-23 (two seasons), 24+ (one season).
Forwards: Joey Larson, Cam Thiesing, Alex Jefferies, Daylan Kuefler, Liam Foudy
Defensemen: Marshall Warren
Goaltender: Henrik Tikkanen
RFA contracts must be tendered by 5 PM ET on June 30 or the Monday after the NHL Draft, whichever is later.
Unrestricted Free Agent:
A player whose contract has expired and who is completely free to sign with any team, with no restrictions and no compensation owed to their previous team.
Forward: Matthew Highmore, Matt Luff
Defensemen: Ethan Bear
Goaltender: Marcus Hogberg
Group Six Unrestricted Free Agent:
A player who is 25 or older, has played three or more professional seasons, and has played less than 80 NHL games.
Forwards: Adam Beckman
Defensemen: Travis Mitchell, Cole McWard
Goaltenders: None