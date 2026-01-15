Bridgeport Islanders Sending Defenseman Cole McWard To 2026 AHL All-Star Game

Bridgport's Cole McWard earns 2026 AHL All-Star nod. He leads team defensemen with 16 points and showcases offensive flair.
Defenseman Cole McWard has been selected to the American Hockey League's Atlantic Division All-Star team.
McWard, 24, signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the New York Islanders organization this past offseason. He has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 29 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season, leading the team's defensemen in goals and points.
He has also gone pointless across three games in the NHL with New York, serving the last three games as a healthy scratch.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic is set to take place on February 10-11.