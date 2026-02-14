Bridgeport Islanders Set For Busy Stretch As NHL Islanders Remain Idle

While the Islanders rest, Bridgeport plays seven crucial games, battling for a playoff spot as their AHL season heats up.
The New York Islanders are not back in action until Feb. 26, when they head up to Montreal to battle the Canadiens. However, their American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders, play seven games over that span.
They return from their All-Star break with back-to-back meetings against the Providence Bruins, the Boston Bruins' AHL affiliate, on Saturday at 5 PM ET.
Bridgeport, who currently sit sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 20-20-2-3, trail the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by one point for the fifth and final playoff spot.
The last time Bridgeport qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs was back in 2021-22, which was Brent Thompson's last season behind the bench.