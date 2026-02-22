Brock Nelson, United States Defeat Bo Horvat, Canada In Gold Medal Game

46 years ago to the day, the United States took on and defeated the Soviet Union\nin the 1980 Olympic Games, stunning the world.\n\nFor 46 years, that team stood as the most recent United States Gold Medalist\nhockey team.\n\nJack Hughes ended that drought Sunday Morning in Milan, where the United States\ndefeated Canada 2-1\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/canada-and-usa-olympic-gold-medal-final-recap] in\novertime, courtesy of Hughes' Golden Goal.\n\n46 years ago, former New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] forward Brock Nelson's uncle,\nDave Christian, was a part of the "Miracle on Ice" team.\n\nGoing back to 1960, "The Forgotten Miracle," Nelson's grandfather and great\nuncle Bill and Roger Christian won the Gold Medal.\n\nToday, Nelson continues the family lineage, becoming a third-generation Olympic\nGold Medalist for USA Hockey. All three times the USA has won gold, Nelson's\nfamily has been there.\n\nOn the opposite side, current Islanders' forward and alternate captain Bo Horvat\nhas his heart shattered, as Team Canada falls just short in their quest for\ngold.\n\nHorvat had an excellent Gold Medal Game. He did not receive an official assist,\nbut he won a second-period face-off that directly resulted in a Cale Makar\ngame-tying goal.