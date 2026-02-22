Logo
New York Islanders
Brock Nelson, United States Defeat Bo Horvat, Canada In Gold Medal Game

Russell Macias
10h
46 years ago to the day, the United States took on and defeated the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympic Games, stunning the world.

For 46 years, that team stood as the most recent United States Gold Medalist hockey team.

Jack Hughes ended that drought Sunday Morning in Milan, where the United States defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime, courtesy of Hughes' Golden Goal.

46 years ago, former New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson's uncle, Dave Christian, was a part of the "Miracle on Ice" team.

Going back to 1960, "The Forgotten Miracle," Nelson's grandfather and great uncle Bill and Roger Christian won the Gold Medal.

Today, Nelson continues the family lineage, becoming a third-generation Olympic Gold Medalist for USA Hockey. All three times the USA has won gold, Nelson's family has been there.

On the opposite side, current Islanders' forward and alternate captain Bo Horvat has his heart shattered, as Team Canada falls just short in their quest for gold.

Horvat had an excellent Gold Medal Game. He did not receive an official assist, but he won a second-period face-off that directly resulted in a Cale Makar game-tying goal. 

