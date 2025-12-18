Calum Ritchie Learning Curve Continues As Patrick Roy Emphasizes Defense After Struggles Against Detroit

EAST MEADOW, NY -- When Calum Ritchie got his start with the New York Islanders, it was his defense and strong IQ that allowed him to remain in the lineup.

It took Ritchie nine games before he found the back of the net, scoring his first goal in the Blue & Orange on Nov. 18 in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars, scoring again a night later in a 5-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The offense has come and gone, but has looked so much more comfortable in the offensive zone, especially lately.

On Tuesday night against the Red Wings, Ritchie and his line struggled defensively, being outshot 9-1 and outscored 1-0 in a 3-2 loss.

The Hockey News asked head coach Patrick Roy what the message was for the 20-year-old center who is still establishing himself as an everyday NHLer.

"Well, we did a video session with Cal this morning," Roy said. "We want him to stay under and I think when you're young, you just want to go back to the basics. And for me, the basic for him is playing well in his own zone. That's his ticket. And he's been doing this so well since he's been here. So just want him to go back to basic.

"The skills, offensively, he's got them. He's playing really well offensively. He creates. He scored a goal against Tampa two games ago. I just want him to play well defensively and earn my trust so that I can put him in any situation."

Being on the road meant that Detroit had last change, with Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan playing the Alex DeBrincat line as much as possible against Ritchie's line.

THN askd Roy if that played a part in Ritchie and his line's struggles.

"No, I just thought they got away from those details," Roy said. "That's all it was. I think that explained why they spent a little more time in their zone than they normally do."

Ritchie will remain with Anthony Duclair and Maxim Shabanov when the Islanders host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 7 PM ET.