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David Rittich Testing Free Agency

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Russell Macias
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New York Islanders goaltender David Rittich is testing free agency, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

This comes as no surprise, as Rittich is a solid NHL backup, one who likely ends up landing a full-time NHL gig.

Islanders' general manager Mathieu Darche publicly declared the plan is for Semyon Varlamov to return to his role as Ilya Sorokin's backup.

As such, Rittich extending on Long Island would've resulted in him starting with the Hamilton Hammers, a non-starter for the NHL veteran.

Rittich, 33, posted a 14-10-3 record in 30 appearances with the Islanders this past season. Rittich added a 2.76 GAA and a .894 save percentage to boot.

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