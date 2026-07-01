David Rittich Testing Free Agency

New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] goaltender\nDavid Rittich is testing free agency, according to Stefen Rosner of The Hockey\nNews.\n\n\n\nThis comes as no surprise, as Rittich is a solid NHL backup, one who likely ends\nup landing a full-time NHL gig.\n\nIslanders' general manager Mathieu Darche\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/islanders-kicked-tires-on-several-players-traded-before-and-during-night-one-of-nhl-draft]\npublicly declared the plan is for Semyon Varlamov to return to his role as Ilya\nSorokin's backup.\n\nAs such, Rittich extending on Long Island would've resulted in him starting with\nthe Hamilton Hammers, a non-starter for the NHL veteran.\n\nRittich, 33, posted a 14-10-3 record in 30 appearances with the Islanders this\npast season. Rittich added a 2.76 GAA and a .894 save percentage to boot.