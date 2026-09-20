DeBoer Reveals His Plan To Fix New York's 'Stagnant' Power Play

"There are some things that we have to do," DeBoer continued. "[Things we] have to correct in order to give ourselves a chance to have a decent power play here that are very obvious when you dig into the analytics of it and watch the tape. These guys are getting that front and center. The good power plays are interchangeable. There's a lot of motion. There's a lot of movement. There are a lot of guys moving to different parts of the ice, and they're interchangeable in their positioning."