Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Do Islanders Start Ilya Sorokin In Both Games Of Crucial Back-To-Back With Playoff Hopes On The Line? cover image

Do Islanders Start Ilya Sorokin In Both Games Of Crucial Back-To-Back With Playoff Hopes On The Line?

Stefen Rosner
2h
featured
280Members·4,089Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Islanders face a crucial back-to-back as playoff hopes dim. Will Sorokin shoulder the load in both must-win contests?

On Saturday, the New York Islanders conclude their three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens before returning home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

After falling 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, the Islanders find themselves out of a playoff spot, giving every game going forward that must-win feeling.

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, in tandem with goaltending coach Sergei Naumovs, has a major decision to make about who starts each game.

Now, there are a few different mindsets.

With the Blue Jackets now the team the Islanders are trying to catch in the standings, giving Sorokin that game feels automatic.

So that would mean backup David Rittich should get Montreal, right?

Not exactly. 

With the way Roy works — most NHL teams, really — the focus is always on the next game on the schedule, nothing else.

The Islanders aren't focused on Columbus. All their focus is on beating Montreal.

So, Sorokin should get that game and go from there.

There is a world where Sorokin gets both games of the back-to-back.

It's not a decision that will be made prior to Saturday's result. But the reality is, Sorokin gives the Islanders the best chance to win, even on short rest.

Sorokin has not played both games of a back-to-back this season, while Rittich did so on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, when Sorokin was out injured.

However, Sorokin has played both games of a back-to-back before. Last season, Sorokin played both games of a back-to-back four times, going 2-2-0 on the front ends and 3-1-0 on the second ends.

Again, the focus is on Montreal. 

Latest News