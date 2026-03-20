Do Islanders Start Ilya Sorokin In Both Games Of Crucial Back-To-Back With Playoff Hopes On The Line?

On Saturday, the New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] conclude their\nthree-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/montreal-canadiens] before returning home to host\nthe Columbus Blue Jackets [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/columbus-blue-jackets]\non Sunday night.\n\nAfter falling 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] on Thursday night, the\nIslanders find themselves out of a playoff spot, giving every game going forward\nthat must-win feeling.\n\nIslanders head coach Patrick Roy, in tandem with goaltending coach Sergei\nNaumovs, has a major decision to make about who starts each game.\n\nNow, there are a few different mindsets.\n\nWith the Blue Jackets now the team the Islanders are trying to catch in the\nstandings, giving Sorokin that game feels automatic.\n\nSo that would mean backup David Rittich should get Montreal, right?\n\nNot exactly. \n\nWith the way Roy works — most NHL teams, really — the focus is always on the\nnext game on the schedule, nothing else.\n\nThe Islanders aren't focused on Columbus. All their focus is on beating\nMontreal.\n\nSo, Sorokin should get that game and go from there.\n\nThere is a world where Sorokin gets both games of the back-to-back.\n\nIt's not a decision that will be made prior to Saturday's result. But the\nreality is, Sorokin gives the Islanders the best chance to win, even on short\nrest.\n\nSorokin has not played both games of a back-to-back this season, while Rittich\ndid so on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, when Sorokin was out injured.\n\nHowever, Sorokin has played both games of a back-to-back before. Last season,\nSorokin played both games of a back-to-back four times, going 2-2-0 on the front\nends and 3-1-0 on the second ends.\n\nAgain, the focus is on Montreal.