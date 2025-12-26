Eiserman, Aitcheson Headline Five Islanders Prospects To Appear In 2026 IIHF World Juniors

As 2025 draws to a close, an annual tradition on the hockey calendar returns on Friday. The International Ice Hockey Federation's World Junior Championship kicks off Friday in Minneapolis, and the New York Islanders will be well represented.

Five of the Islanders' top prospects will be featured across four rosters. Notably, forward Cole Eiserman will return to Team USA for the second straight year, as the two-time defending gold medal winners eye their third straight crown. Eiserman was a key contributor to last year's win, recording three goals and four assists for seven points in seven games.

However, joining him for the first time will be Boston College teammate Kamil Bendarik. The forward and 2024 second-round pick has five goals and four assists for nine points in 17 games this season.

The rest of the Islanders' representatives are scattered throughout the teams. Starting in Canada, defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson will represent Canada for the first time in Juniors play. Captaining the Barrie Colts, he's recorded 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points in 27 games, despite facing a pair of suspensions throughout the campaign.

Team Sweden features fellow 2025 first-round selection Victor Eklund. This year marks his second trip to the Juniors after falling in the Bronze Medal Game in his last appearance. The forward made his mark throughout the tournament, recording two goals and four assists for six points. Playing for Djurgårdens IF of the SHL, he has a goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 25 games.

The last representative will be for the Czech Republic in forward Tomas Poletin. The fourth-round pick in this year's draft will skate in his first World Juniors. He's made a strong impression in the WHL in his first season in North America, playing with the Kelowna Rockets. He's averaging a point-per-game, recording 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. His 14 goals are the most among Rockets players.

This year is a step up in the team's participation at the event, with four Islanders prospects making the trip to Ottawa last year. In addition to Eiserman, forwards Danny Nelson (USA) and Jesse Nurmi (Finland) and goaltender Marcus Gidlof (Sweden) were the team's representatives.

The action kicks off Friday at 1:00 p.m., as Eklund and Sweden face Slovakia. Eiserman and Bednarik open against for the United States against Germany at 6:00 p.m.; Aitcheson and Canada face Poletin and Czechia at 8:30 p.m.