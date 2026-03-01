Ex-Islanders Assistant Jim Hiller Dismissed As Kings Head Coach

The Los Angeles Kings\n[https://x.com/lakings/status/2028158282930803042?s=46&t=IRIFf8wmlEpx9YxSM0Kyjg]have\nmade a coaching change as former New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles]\nassistant coach Jim Hiller\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/jim-hiller-los-angeles-kings-new-york-islanders-power-play-interim-tag]\nhas been relieved of his duties as their head coach. \n\nHis assistant coach, former Ottawa Senators bench boss D.J. Smith, has been\nnamed interim head coach. \n\n\n\nHiller, 56, spent three seasons as an Islanders' assistant coach (2019-2022)\nbefore joining Todd McLellan's staff in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022-23\nseason. \n\nThe Kings fired McLellan during the 2023-24 season, appointing Hiller as interim\nhead coach before making him the head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. \n\nFormer Islanders Assistant Coach Jim Hiller Named Kings Bench Boss\n[https://thehockeynews.com/.image/MjA2NjE1NDQ1NTk4MzgxMjYw/usatsi_15834398-1.jpg]\nFormer Islanders Assistant Coach Jim Hiller Named Kings Bench Boss On Wednesday,\nESPN's Kevin Weekes reported that the Los Angeles Kings have removed the interim\ntag from Jim Hiller\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/jim-hiller-los-angeles-kings-new-york-islanders-power-play-interim-tag]\n\nThis season, the Kings are 24-21-0 and just three points back of the Seattle\nKraken for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.