Ex-Islanders Assistant Jim Hiller Dismissed As Kings Head Coach cover image

Ex-Islanders Assistant Jim Hiller Dismissed As Kings Head Coach

Stefen Rosner
7h
Jim Hiller out. D.J. Smith steps in as interim, aiming to ignite LA's playoff push.

The Los Angeles Kings have made a coaching change as former New York Islanders assistant coach Jim Hiller has been relieved of his duties as their head coach. 

His assistant coach, former Ottawa Senators bench boss D.J. Smith, has been named interim head coach. 

Hiller, 56, spent three seasons as an Islanders' assistant coach (2019-2022) before joining Todd McLellan's staff in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022-23 season. 

The Kings fired McLellan during the 2023-24 season, appointing Hiller as interim head coach before making him the head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. 

This season, the Kings are 24-21-0 and just three points back of the Seattle Kraken for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

