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Fomer Islanders Noah Dobson Completes Season One With Montreal

Stefen Rosner
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After a blockbuster trade and a productive regular season, defensive mainstay Noah Dobson struggled through an injury-plagued postseason as the Hurricanes halted Montreal’s quest for the Cup.

Former New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and the Montreal Canadiens were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference SemiFinals on Friday night as they fell 6-1 in Game Four.

Dobson, who the Islanders traded to the Canadiens on June 27 in exchange for the No. 16 and No. 17 picks, along with forward Emil Heineman, struggled in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are returning in Game 7 of Round One due to a hand injury. 

In 13 games, Dobson recorded just one assist and was a -7. 

During the regular season, Dobson recorded 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games.

The 26-year-old has seven years remaining worth $9.5 million. 

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