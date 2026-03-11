Former Blues Captain, Islanders Forward Brayden Schenn Receives Standing Ovation, Tribute Video In Return To St. Louis

St. Louis roars for former captain Brayden Schenn's triumphant return. A standing ovation and heartfelt tribute celebrate a beloved Islander's cherished Blues legacy.
On Friday, the St. Louis Blues traded captain Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders. On Tuesday night, the 34-year-old veteran and member of the Blues' 2019 Stanley Cup team was back inside Enterprise Arena with his new team, the Islanders, concluding a four-game road trip in the Gateway To The West.
As expected, Schenn received a standing ovation when his name was announced and yet again when they welcomed him back with a tribute video:
Schenn was acquired by St. Louis from the Los Angeles Kings for forward Jori Lehtera, the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft (used for Morgan Frost), and a conditional 2018 first-round pick.
He suited up for 650 regular-season games in St. Louis over his nine seasons there, recording 181 goals and 284 assists for 284 points.
In those nine seasons, the Blues qualified for the postseason five times. He recorded 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 58 playoff games, including 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 26 games during their Cup-winning season.
Schenn is in year six of an eight-year deal worth $6.5 million annually.