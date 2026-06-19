Former Bridgeport Islanders Assistant Coach Chad Kolarik Named Associate Head Coach At Minnesota State

The former Michigan standout departs the AHL for the collegiate ranks, trading Bridgeport for Mankato as the Mavericks bolster their bench with veteran professional experience.
Former Bridgeport Islanders assistant coach Chad Kolarik has been named an associate head coach at Minnesota State, The Hockey News has learned.
Kolarik, 40, served just one season as Bridgeport's assistant under head coach Rocky Thompson but chose to part ways with the team for this new opportunity.
On Thursday, the Hamilton Hammers, the Islanders' newest AHL affiliate, announced the hiring of Vince Laise as an assistant, joining recently appointed head coach Jay McKee, with both coming over from the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs.
Kolarik, a Pennsylvania native, played his collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan (2004-2008) before being selected in the seventh round (No. 199) by the Arizona Coyotes in 2004.
He went on to play six total NHL games over five years in North America, before going overseas, hanging up his skates following the 2019-20 season.
Before eventually coaching at the AHL level, Kolarik was heavily involved in the United States National Team Development Program.