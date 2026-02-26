Former Canadiens Forward Mathieu Darche Returns To Montreal As Islanders General Manager

General Manager Mathieu Darche returns to Montreal for the first time, facing the team where he spent the last three seasons of his NHL career.
EAST MEADOW, NY --New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy has already been back to Montreal three times since taking over behind the Long Island bench.
However, Thursday marks the first time that first-year general manager Mathieu Darche faces his hometown team, a team that he suited up for from 2009 to 2012.
"We both have great memories from our time in Montreal, and every time we talk about Montreal, we both have just great things to say about the organization," Islanders head coach Patrick Roy said. "It's a first-class organization, and it's been special. It's special to play for them, like it is special now to coach the Islanders."
Roy won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Canadiens in 1986 and 1993, winning the Conn Smythe trophy in both years.
Darche, who was a grinder who paid his dues in the minors to live out the NHL dream, recorded 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 149 games played.
Puck drop between the Islanders and Canadiens comes your way at 7 PM ET.