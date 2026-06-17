Former Islanders Assistant Jim Hiller Lands Maple Leafs Head Coaching Job

Former New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] assistant coach Jim Hiller has\nbeen named head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. \n\n\n\nHiller, who was relieved of his duties as Los Angeles Kings head coach on March\n1, was part of Barry Trotz's staff from 2019-22.\n\nThe Islanders, after mutually parting ways with Ray Bennett on May 2`1, did\nspeak with Hiller about joining Pete DeBoer's staff. \n\n\n\nWe still expect the Islanders to hire another assistant coach to join Rocky\nThompson and Bob Boughner. \n\nPatrick Roy, who the Islanders fired with four games to go in order to hire\nDeBoer, was a finalist for the Toronto job.