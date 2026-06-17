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Former Islanders Assistant Jim Hiller Lands Maple Leafs Head Coaching Job

Stefen Rosner
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After passing on a return to Long Island, the veteran strategist takes the reins in Toronto, beating out former Islanders bench boss Patrick Roy for the high-pressure role.

Former New York Islanders assistant coach Jim Hiller has been named head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Hiller, who was relieved of his duties as Los Angeles Kings head coach on March 1, was part of Barry Trotz's staff from 2019-22.

The Islanders, after mutually parting ways with Ray Bennett on May 2`1, did speak with Hiller about joining Pete DeBoer's staff. 

We still expect the Islanders to hire another assistant coach to join Rocky Thompson and Bob Boughner. 

Patrick Roy, who the Islanders fired with four games to go in order to hire DeBoer, was a finalist for the Toronto job. 

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