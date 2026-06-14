Former Islanders Defenseman Sebastian Aho Signs With Sweden's Växjö Lakers

After seven seasons and 190 games in North America, the veteran defenseman returns to Sweden on a multi-year deal following a recent stint in the Penguins organization.
Former New York Islanders defenseman Sebastian Aho has signed a two-year contract with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League.
Aho, 30, was drafted with the 139th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Islanders and played 190 career NHL games with the team from 2017 to 2024, amassing 11 goals and 39 assists for 50 points.
Following the 2023-24 season, he signed a two-year, $1.55 million AAV one-way deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he never suited up in a regular-season game for them.
In 56 regular-season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, Aho recorded two goals and 26 assists for 28 points, as well as one assist in 10 playoff games.
Aho's contract with the Lakers will keep him in Sweden through the 2027-28 season.