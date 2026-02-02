Former Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz Stepping Down As Nashville Predators' General Manager

Barry Trotz exits Nashville Predators GM role. After a storied coaching career, he departs the ice after one season, with a replacement search underway.
WASHINGTON, D.C -- Former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is stepping down as Nashville Predators' general manager, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
Trotz will stay on until he can hire his replacement.
The now 63-year-old took over for longtime Nashville general manager David Poile on July 1, 2023, just a season after former Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello relieved him of his coaching duties following a disappointing 2021-2022 season.
Trotz, who helped lead the Islanders to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 and 2021, won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and made the playoffs in his first season at the helm in Nashville, losing in the first round to the Vancouver Canucks after six games.
After missing the playoffs in 2024-2025, Trotz's current team sits four points out of the second wild-card spot, last beating the Islanders 4-3 at UBS Arena on Saturday.
The Predators will be holding a press conference at 12 PM CT to make this move official.