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Former Islanders Head Coach Patrick Roy A Finalist For Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coaching Gig

Stefen Rosner
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The Hockey Hall of Famer joins a competitive shortlist to lead the Buds, seeking a fresh start in Toronto after his sudden departure from the Island.

Former New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy is a finalist for the Toronto Maple Leafs head coaching gig, per NHL insider Chris Johnston. 

The other finalists include: Joe Pavelski, Jay Woodcroft, Dallas Eakins and Pat Ferschweiler, according to Johnston's sources.

Roy, who turned 60 this season, was relieved of his Islanders' bench duties with just four games to go in the regular season in favor of Pete DeBoer.

The Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender has two years left on his deal with the Islanders, giving the Maple Leafs permission to interview him.

There were rumors at the end of the season that Roy would stay on with the Islanders in a scouting role, but general manager Mathieu Darche said during his end-of-season press conference that there was no truth to it and that Roy is a head coach.

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