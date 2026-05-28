Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Former Islanders Noah Dobson Experiencing Familiar Hurricanes Frustration With Canadiens cover image

Former Islanders Noah Dobson Experiencing Familiar Hurricanes Frustration With Canadiens

Stefen Rosner
6h
featured
316Members·4,287Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Stifled by Carolina’s relentless defense and facing a 3-1 series deficit, Noah Dobson struggles to find his scoring touch as Montreal’s playoff hopes teeter on the edge.

The New York Islanders blockbuster Noah Dobson trade with the Montreal Canadiens ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft is one that could turn out to be a very even trade for both sides. 

The Islanders bolstered their prospect pool with the two first-round picks acquired -- they drafted Victor Eklund at No. 16 and Kashawn Aitcheson at No. 17 with forward Emil Heineman's first season on Long Island a career-best. 

The Canadiens got an offensive defenseman to serve as a 1B behind stud Lane Hutson.

LOS ANGELES -- The New York Islanders have traded defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens, first reported by Kevin Weekes.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING: Islanders Trade Noah Dobson To Montreal CanadiensLOS ANGELES -- The New York Islanders have traded defenseman Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens, first reported by Kevin Weekes.

While the Islanders didn't make the playoffs, Dobson and the Canadiens did.

But, unfortunately for the former 70-point blueliner, he and the Canadiens find themselves in a rather similar position against the Carolina Hurricanes that that the Islanders saw themselves in back in 2023 and 2024: on the brink of elimination.

While the Islanders were sent packing after six and five games respectively, the Canadiens are currently down 3-1 after they fell 4-0 in Game 4.

When Carolina is rolling, not only do they rack up the shot total but they stifle their opponents. They outshot Dobson and Co. 43-18 on Wednesday night. 

Dobson, who sustained a finger injury late in the regular season before returning for Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, has not recorded a point during this Eastern Conference Finals series, sitting with a +/- of -5 and six shots on goal.

He did score in Game 3 but the play was challenged and ultimately deemed offside. 

Dobson, who recorded 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in his first season of an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually, has one point through his 12 playoff games. 

Game 5 comes your way on Friday night at 8 PM ET on TNT, Tru TV and HBO Max. 

Latest News
1