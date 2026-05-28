Former Islanders Noah Dobson Experiencing Familiar Hurricanes Frustration With Canadiens

The Islanders bolstered their prospect pool with the two first-round picks acquired -- they drafted Victor Eklund at No. 16 and Kashawn Aitcheson at No. 17 with forward Emil Heineman's first season on Long Island a career-best.
The Canadiens got an offensive defenseman to serve as a 1B behind stud Lane Hutson.
While the Islanders didn't make the playoffs, Dobson and the Canadiens did.
But, unfortunately for the former 70-point blueliner, he and the Canadiens find themselves in a rather similar position against the Carolina Hurricanes that that the Islanders saw themselves in back in 2023 and 2024: on the brink of elimination.
While the Islanders were sent packing after six and five games respectively, the Canadiens are currently down 3-1 after they fell 4-0 in Game 4.
When Carolina is rolling, not only do they rack up the shot total but they stifle their opponents. They outshot Dobson and Co. 43-18 on Wednesday night.
Dobson, who sustained a finger injury late in the regular season before returning for Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, has not recorded a point during this Eastern Conference Finals series, sitting with a +/- of -5 and six shots on goal.
He did score in Game 3 but the play was challenged and ultimately deemed offside.
Dobson, who recorded 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in his first season of an eight-year deal worth $9.5 million annually, has one point through his 12 playoff games.
Game 5 comes your way on Friday night at 8 PM ET on TNT, Tru TV and HBO Max.