Former Islanders Zdeno Chara To Have No. 33 Retired By Boston Bruins

On Monday, the Boston Bruins announced that Zdeno Chara's No. 33 will take its rightful place in the T.D. Garden Rafters on Jan. 15.

Taking its rightful place in the rafters. On Jan. 15, 2026, Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 will become the 13th number in #NHLBruins history to be retired. 📰: https://t.co/a1vQxhQuZP

Chara, a Stanley Cup champion with Boston in 2011, was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. In a career that spanned 24 years and 1,680 NHL games, Chara donned the Black & Gold for 14 seasons and 1,023 regular-season games. He was the captain of the team for 13 of those 14 seasons, representing the team and the city like no other.

Originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) in the 1996 NHL Draft, Chara signed as a free agent with Boston on July 1, 2006. After calling it a career following the 2021-22 season, his second stint with the Islanders, Big Z signed a one-day contract with Boston on Sept. 20, 2022.

On Sept. 25, the Bruins hired Chara as their new Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

Chara's last moment as an Islander and an NHLer was a magical one. In the final game of the season, a season in which the Islanders were not going to make the playoffs, Chara scored his first goal of the year with 44 seconds left to go against the Tampa Bay Lightning:

What a legendary way to end a legendary career.