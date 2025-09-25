Bruins Hire Legend Zdeno Chara In New Role

Zdeno Chara is officially back with the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins have announced that they have hired Chara as their new Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor.

Seeing the Bruins bring back is undoubtedly exciting news, as the Hockey Hall of Famer is one of the greatest players in Bruins history. The 48-year-old was the captain of the Bruins throughout his 14-year stint with the club, where he recorded 148 goals, 333 assists, 481 points, 1,055 penalty minutes, and a plus-240 rating. He also, of course, captained the Bruins to their 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

With all of this, it makes all the sense in the world that the Bruins are bringing Chara back to the organization. He will now work hard to try to get the Bruins back on track after their disappointing 2024-25 season. It certainly is a good thing for the Bruins to have a legend like Chara be part of the organization again in an off-ice role.

