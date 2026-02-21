GOTTA SEE IT: Islanders Prospect Victor Eklund Scores Baseball-Style Goal

Islanders prospect Victor Eklund unleashes an unbelievable baseball-style goal, showcasing dazzling creativity on the ice. Get ready for this highlight-reel magic!
Spring training has begun, and it looks like one New York Islanders' prospect is looking to get an invite.
Victor Eklund, the Islanders' No. 16 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft scored a baseball-style goal in the final minute of the second period of his game with Djugardin's in the Swedish Elite League on Saturday:
Through 35 games this season, Eklund has recorded four goals and 12 assists for 16 points. The 19-year-old is expected to join the Islanders organization for the 2026-27 season.