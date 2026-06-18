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Hamilton Hammers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

Stefen Rosner
5h
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Stefen Rosner
5h
Updated at Jun 18, 2026, 17:41
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Head coach Jay McKee reunites with Vince Laise as the Islanders' new affiliate secures goaltending expert Kain Tisi to anchor the bench for the upcoming AHL season.

The Hamilton Hammers, the New York Islanders newest American Hockey League affiliated announced on Thursday two additions to their coaching staff. 

Head coach Jay McKee, who was hired by Hamilton on May 9, brings aboard Vince Laise, who had served on his Brantford Bulldogs staff. 

Hamilton also hires Kain Tisi as the club's goalie coach. 

Tisi had served as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goalie coach for the last two seasons after a four-year stint as the Pittsburgh Penguins developmental goalie coach. 

There was a vacancy at the AHL goaltender coach level ever since Sergei Naumovs replaced Piero Greco as Islanders goalie coach on Oct. 22. 

Former Islanders and NHL netminder turned MSG and NHL Network analyst, Cory Schneider, had been helping out the AHL goalies since then. 

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