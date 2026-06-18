Hamilton Hammers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

The Hamilton Hammers, the New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] newest\nAmerican Hockey League affiliated announced on Thursday two additions to their\ncoaching staff. \n\n\n\nHead coach Jay McKee, who was hired by Hamilton on May 9, brings aboard Vince\nLaise, who had served on his Brantford Bulldogs staff. \n\nHamilton also hires Kain Tisi as the club's goalie coach. \n\nTisi had served as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's goalie coach for the last two seasons\nafter a four-year stint as the Pittsburgh Penguins developmental goalie coach. \n\nThere was a vacancy at the AHL goaltender coach level ever since Sergei Naumovs\nreplaced Piero Greco as Islanders goalie coach on Oct. 22. \n\nFormer Islanders and NHL netminder turned MSG and NHL Network analyst, Cory\nSchneider, had been helping out the AHL goalies since then.