Hamilton Hammers Head Coach Jay McKee On Taking AHL Job & More

The new bench boss discusses transitioning from junior hockey to the AHL, leveraging his NHL experience, and building essential player relationships to fuel the Islanders' developmental future.
EAST MEADOW, NY -- On May 29, the New York Islanders announced that they had hired Jay McKee to serve as head coach of the Hamilton Hammers.
On Monday, we got to speak with McKee for the first time since taking the job.
Here's what he had to say about the opportunity and more:
Stefen Rosner: Just first off, how excited are you for this opportunity for yourself? And what was Day 1 like?
Jay McKee: "Day 1's been fun. For us, it's meeting all the players and familiarizing ourselves with them, getting out there, running a high-tempo skate and really learning a lot about the players. For myself and some of the new staff, getting to know everybody and meeting some of the new people, it's first class. It's been a lot of fun."
Q: From a coaching standpoint, how do you approach the move from junior hockey to the AHL? What do you have to do differently?
Jay McKee: "Well, it's the same game, right? It's the same game, just a different level of players. As an AHL head coach, you're dealing with some different scenarios that you wouldn't deal with in the Ontario Hockey League. Players are obviously older and in different situations. Some players are going to get called up, some may or may not, so you have to deal with those things that you wouldn't deal with in the OHL.
"A huge benefit is getting to learn from a guy like Pete DeBoer. As coaches, we all have things we believe in, our systems and our structure, but Pete's an incredible coach who's done some amazing things. For me to have the benefit of working with him, getting to know him and learning what he does and why he believes in those things, he's a huge asset. I'm excited about all aspects of it."
Q: Mathieu Darche pointed out your ability to develop young players. What's the mindset when it comes to getting 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds to be receptive to what you're teaching, and how are you approaching this week?
Jay McKee: "Most importantly, it's building relationships first. As a coach, if you start harping on guys or expecting things from them before building a relationship, it's not going to work very well. They need to know that we care about them. We trust them. Eventually, you love these players. As a coach, when you go through those bonds and experiences, and when that feeling is mutual, that's usually when you get the best out of them.
"A lot of this week for the new coaches is getting to know these guys and connecting with them. That's a really important aspect of the week."
Q: You had a long, successful NHL career. These players know who you are and know about your career. Does that give you a head start in coaching them?
Jay McKee: "I might be too old for them to all know."
"I spent time in the Ontario Hockey League, put some time in the AHL and was grateful to have a long NHL career. I can take some experiences and give them to these players. I do my best not to talk about myself at all, but if there are scenarios I've been through that these kids, or young men, may go through, I can lean on those experiences and try to help them through some things.
"I'm just grateful to have had the opportunity to support as a player and now again as a coach, to kind of give back."
Stefen Rosner: You coached against Kashawn Aitcheson a bit. Is it nice having him on the same side now?
Jay McKee: "No, I don't like him. He knocked us out of the playoffs last year."
"I first interacted with him during the OHL Top Prospects Game when we had him on our team. He's such a vibrant personality, very engaging and brings a real positive energy to the dressing room, so he's a treat to coach. On the other side of it, he's frustrating to play against, but those are the kinds of guys you want on your team.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with him. He's a special player with a ton of potential, so it's nice to see him here and get to know him a little bit more."
Q: I know it's only the first day of development camp, but what are your early impressions of Malte Gustafsson? And how much of an advantage is his size?
Jay McKee: "He moves very well for a big guy. His handling skills — and that's just from one skate, where you're trying to learn about a lot of different guys — but for his size, the mobility he has and the way he can move the puck is pretty special for a big guy at a young age.
"Sometimes bigger players take some time to develop, but he seems to have it right away. I'm excited to see his growth. For us, it's trying to learn about all the players, not just one or two, but he certainly stands out out there, that's for sure."