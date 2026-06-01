Hamilton Hammers Ink First Contract In Franchise History

The Hamilton Hammers\n[https://www.theelmonters.com/p/islanders-jay-mckee-hamilton-hammers-head-coach]\nofficially signed their first professional contract on Monday morning, inking\nforward Matthew Highmore\n[https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/130125/matthew-highmore] to an AHL\ncontract.\n\nThe deal is for two years, The Hockey News has learned. \n\n\n\nHighmore, 30, was on an expiring one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 at the\nNHL level and $325,000 at the AHL level. \n\nThe veteran forward played a key role in Bridgeport's turnaround, as the\nfranchise went from the worst season in franchise history to a playoff berth.\n\nHighmore played a team-high 70 games for Bridgeport, posting 15 goals and 25\nassists for 40 points.