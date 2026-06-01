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Hamilton Hammers Ink First Contract In Franchise History

Russell Macias
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Veteran forward Matthew Highmore joins the expansion roster after leading Bridgeport to the playoffs, bringing 40 points and indispensable leadership to the club’s historic inaugural signing.

The Hamilton Hammers officially signed their first professional contract on Monday morning, inking forward Matthew Highmore to an AHL contract.

The deal is for two years, The Hockey News has learned. 

Highmore, 30, was on an expiring one-year, two-way deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $325,000 at the AHL level. 

The veteran forward played a key role in Bridgeport's turnaround, as the franchise went from the worst season in franchise history to a playoff berth.

Highmore played a team-high 70 games for Bridgeport, posting 15 goals and 25 assists for 40 points. 

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