Hometown Kid Calum Ritchie Leads Islanders To 3-1 Win Over Toronto Maple Leafs

Local star Calum Ritchie sparks Islanders to victory over Maple Leafs in his Toronto debut, igniting a crucial win with a goal and assist.
TORONTO -- Calum Ritchie recorded a goal and an assist, while Matthew Schaefer added an assist in their hometown debuts, helping the New York Islanders to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves to earn the 150th win of his NHL career.
Here's how the game unfolded:
Brayden Schenn scored his first goal since joining the Islanders ahead of March 6th's NHL Trade Deadline. He received a nifty Ritchie feed on the power play at 4:15 of the first period:
That was Schenn's 13th of the season.
Ritchie doubled the Islanders' lead to 2-0 at 9:43 of the first period. Barzal, stationed on the left half-wall, fed Ritchie down low before the rookie cut to the top of the crease:
That was Ritchie's ninth goal of the season.
Steven Lorenz got the Maple Leafs on the board at 4:40 of the second, but the Islanders responded at 11:57 of the third after Emil Heineman wired a Tony DeAngelo one-time feed for his 19th of the season:
UP NEXT: The Islanders battle the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7 PM ET