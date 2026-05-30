Hurricanes Defenseman Looking To Match Feat Set By Islanders Legend Ken Morrow

The Carolina Hurricanes punched their ticket to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on\nFriday night, knocking out the Montreal Canadiens in five games.\n\nThe Canes have been knocking on the door for some time now, with Conference\nFinal appearances (and losses) in 2019, 2023, and 2025.\n\n2026 became Carolina's breakthrough, and they sit at an astonishing record of\n12-1 entering the Stanley Cup Final.\n\nHistory will be on the line for obvious reasons, but one subtle reason directly\ninvolves a New York Islanders legend.\n\nHurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin seeks to become the first American to win an\nOlympic Gold Medal and the Stanley Cup in the same season since Ken Morrow\naccomplished the feat in 1980.\n\n\n\nMorrow was part of the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team that knocked off the Soviet\nUnion en route to a historic gold medal.\n\nImmediately after the Olympics, Morrow signed with the Islanders, playing 18\nregular season games, posting three assists.\n\nMorrow then played 20 of the 21 playoff games for the Islanders, adding his\nfirst NHL goal and two more assists on the path to the Stanley Cup.