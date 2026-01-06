Injured Bo Horvat Will Travel With Islanders On Upcoming Seven-Game Road Trip

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat (lower body) will not play against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. He will travel when the club embarks on its seven-game road trip, which begins against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Horvat, who leads the Islanders with 21 goals, will miss his second straight game after sustaining his latest lower-body injury with 12 minutes to play in the third period of their 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Jan. 1.

He's been skating on his own, but there's no timetable for when Horvat will return to the lineup on the trip.

Horvat was named to Team Canada's Olympic roster on Dec. 31 and is expected to still be available to play for his home country when the Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 11 in Italy.