Islanders Acquire Rights To Defenseman Ryan Healey From Wild For Future Considerations
Stefen Rosner2hUpdated Jun 28, 2026, 00:52featured
New York bolsters its blue-line depth by landing the former Harvard standout, adding a high-scoring right-shot prospect to the system in exchange for future considerations.
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