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Islanders Acquire Rights To Defenseman Ryan Healey From Wild For Future Considerations

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Stefen Rosner
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Updated Jun 28, 2026, 00:52
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New York bolsters its blue-line depth by landing the former Harvard standout, adding a high-scoring right-shot prospect to the system in exchange for future considerations.

The New York Islanders announced on Saturday night that they have acquired the rights to right-shot defenseman Ryan Healey from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations. 

Healey, 22, was drafted by the Wild in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft and had spent the last four seasons at Harvard, where he recorded 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) in 130 NCAA games. 

This is a depth move for the Hamilton Hammers. 

The Islanders have until Aug. 15 to sign Healey or they lose his rights. 

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