    Islanders Alter Lines Ahead Of Game Against Winnipeg; Patrick Roy's Reasonings

    Stefen Rosner
    Oct 12, 2025, 17:51
    ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders are 0-2-0 to start their season, and head coach Patrick Roy has decided to mix up his forward group ahead of Monday's matinee against the Winnipeg Jets

    "We got to try different things," Roy said.  "Obviously, we lost, and it's a long year. Sometimes you need to try different things."

    Line 1: Jonathan Drouin returns from a one-game suspension and goes back on the top line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman. 

    Roy's Reasoning: "I think Drouin going back with Horvat and Heineman will be good. I thought they played really well together."

    Line 2: Anthony Duclair, who started the season on the fourth line but played in Drouin's spot on Saturday, will now play with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri.

    Roy's Reasoning:  "I think Anthony Duclair deserveds to be bumped up. I mean, he played really well. So now he's gonna play with Barzy and Palmsy."

    Line 3: Anders Lee, who played with Barzal and Palmieri, will play on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Maxim Shabanov after he and Shabanov swapped lines for one shift on Saturday.

    Roy's Reasoning: "Pager and Anders played together two years ago, and they played really well. I think Shabby will benefit from that."

    Line 4: Simon Holmstrom, who will play after taking two pucks to the lower body in a physically grueling game on Saturday, goes from the third line to the fourth line alongside Casey Cizikas and Maxim Tsyplakov.

    No reasoning given. 