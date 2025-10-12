Islanders Alter Lines Ahead Of Game Against Winnipeg; Patrick Roy's Reasonings

ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders are 0-2-0 to start their season, and head coach Patrick Roy has decided to mix up his forward group ahead of Monday's matinee against the Winnipeg Jets:

"We got to try different things," Roy said. "Obviously, we lost, and it's a long year. Sometimes you need to try different things."

Line 1: Jonathan Drouin returns from a one-game suspension and goes back on the top line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman.

Roy's Reasoning: "I think Drouin going back with Horvat and Heineman will be good. I thought they played really well together."

Line 2: Anthony Duclair, who started the season on the fourth line but played in Drouin's spot on Saturday, will now play with Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri.

Roy's Reasoning: "I think Anthony Duclair deserveds to be bumped up. I mean, he played really well. So now he's gonna play with Barzy and Palmsy."

Line 3: Anders Lee, who played with Barzal and Palmieri, will play on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Maxim Shabanov after he and Shabanov swapped lines for one shift on Saturday.

Roy's Reasoning: "Pager and Anders played together two years ago, and they played really well. I think Shabby will benefit from that."

Line 4: Simon Holmstrom, who will play after taking two pucks to the lower body in a physically grueling game on Saturday, goes from the third line to the fourth line alongside Casey Cizikas and Maxim Tsyplakov.

No reasoning given.