Islanders, NHL Announce Dates for 2027 All-Star Game at UBS Arena

The 2027 NHL All-Star Game will officially make its anticipated trip to UBS Arena. The league announced on Friday that the New York Islanders will host the event from Feb. 5-7, and plans for a previously planned sendoff event for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games were cancelled.

The event will be the 69th All-Star Game in NHL history, with the Islanders previously hosting the festivities in 1983 at Nassau Coliseum. The Campbell Conference defeated the Wales Conference 9-3 in the game, with Wayne Gretzky taking home MVP honors on a four-goal evening.

Following the success of the NHL's flagship 4 Nations Faceoff, plans to bring an All-Star Game to Long Island in 2026 were put on hold, as the league wanted to reevaluate the event and its format. The Islanders were to host the Olympic sendoff event instead, but reports of its cancellation emerged on Tuesday from ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

The Islanders and the NHL opened a waitlist for tickets for the event; Islanders season ticket members will receive priority access. More information about the festivities, including broadcast information and ticketing, will be announced at a later date.