Islanders Anthony Duclair Feels 'Pretty Good' After First Preseason Game; His Thoughts On Matthew Schaefer

ELMONT, NY -- After missing Thursday's preseason game due to an upper-body injury, New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair was healthy enough to get into the lineup on Friday night against the New Jersey Devils for his first NHL shifts since Apr. 1.

In 17:07 minutes, Duclair recorded a goal on one shot in a 3-2 loss. His goal came at 16:50 of the third period after No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer found him in front of goal in a 6-on-5 situation:

"It's always a nice feeling to score," Duclair said postgame. "Obviously, I think just as a group, we could have played a little better. But, as I said, we're still learning and getting back into game shape. We have two games left, and you want to make sure that we come up with wins."

The Hockey News asked him about Schaefer's pass to him and the game-changer the 18-year-old is proving to be.

"He's obviously a really special player," Duclair said. "He's making great plays. He looks like an experienced D-man out there, for sure. The way he's playing when he's moving is very impressive, for sure. We saw it in practice and in games, and now it's on him to keep going for sure."

How much of a game-changer is it to have a defenseman who is not just mobile but has the passing ability to spring Duclair and the other forwards off the rush?

"It's huge. It's like having a fourth forward out there at times," Duclair said. "I love when he jumps in on the rush and makes those incredible cross passes and stuff like that. So his vision is incredible. We're really lucky to have him."

Health is the most important thing for Duclair right now. He made it clear that even after he returned from a 30-game absence due to a torn groin last season, he really wasn't healthy enough to be out there. He said he felt like he was skating on one leg, and his premature return to action impacted his summer preparation for this season.

"I felt pretty good, to be honest," Duclair said. "And as the game went on, I felt more and more comfortable. I'm just getting my feet under me. It's been a while, but I feel pretty good."

Here's what head coach Patrick Roy had to say: "In the first, you could tell it was a little rusty, but in the second or third, I thought he started playing better and better. He was competing well, and he scored that goal in front of the net. It was a nice move by him. I thought he was starting to play better and better along the game."

Stay updated with the most interesting Islanders stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.