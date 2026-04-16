Islanders' Anthony Duclair's Remarks After A Second Shaky Season On Long Island

Anthony Duclair: “I think Pete’s been great. I mean, obviously, it was just this past week, just getting to know him a little bit. I’ve only played one game, but that was pretty good. He’s been around the league for a long time, he’s won, and he’s coached big games. So for myself, just trying to learn as much as I can in that week. Yeah, I kind of see it as a fresh start. Obviously, it’s a little different with only a couple games left in the season, but yeah, for sure.”