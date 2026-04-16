Islanders' Anthony Duclair's Remarks After A Second Shaky Season On Long Island
Duclair reflects on a second disappointing season, touching on inconsistent play, coach relationships, and his own future with the Islanders.
ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair met with a few of us ahead of their season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, a game in which the veteran would be watching from the press box.
Sitting atop had become a common theme for Duclair.
After playing just 44 games in 2024-25 after inking a four-year deal worth $3.5 million annually due to a groin tear that ultimately led to him taking a leave of absence for the final six games of the season -- Patrick Roy unloaded on him during a postgame interview for his "effort", something Roy apologized for at a later date -- Duclair was healthy sratheed for 20 games this season.
That included five of the last six games, with just one under new head coach Pete DeBoer during a critical evaluation period for the entire roster, and the team ultimately missed the playoffs for a second straight season.
Duclair recorded 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 62 games, with eight of those goals coming over an eight-game hot streak from Jan. 6 through Jan. 21.
Here is our interview with Duclair, who has two seasons left on his deal with his no-trade clause turning into a modified 16-team no-trade clause on July 1:
Q: I know this season wasn't really what the team expected. What was your perspective:
Anthony Duclair: “Well, for sure. I mean, you expect to be in the playoffs, especially the team we have, the core guys we have, the goal that we have. So we didn’t exceed those expectations. So obviously, it’s a failure.”
Q: I know it’s not fun not being in the lineup. What’s your assessment of going in and coming out, not getting to play consistently for stretches?
Anthony Duclair: “Yeah, I mean, you want to be in the lineup every night. So when you're not, just try to be a good teammate, work hard on and off the ice, and still come with a positive attitude because that carries in the room. So I just try to support the guys as much as I can and control what I can control.”
Q: Do you feel like having Pete here can maybe give you a bit of a fresh start or help you going forward?
Anthony Duclair: “I think Pete’s been great. I mean, obviously, it was just this past week, just getting to know him a little bit. I’ve only played one game, but that was pretty good. He’s been around the league for a long time, he’s won, and he’s coached big games. So for myself, just trying to learn as much as I can in that week. Yeah, I kind of see it as a fresh start. Obviously, it’s a little different with only a couple games left in the season, but yeah, for sure.”
Stefen Rosner: I know last year was last year, but what was your relationship like with Patrick this year?
Anthony Duclair: “It’s always been good. I mean, he’s one of the reasons why I signed here, and obviously, it didn’t go the way as expected the last two years. But yeah, it happens.”
Q: Have you given thought to next season yet and what the best spot for you would be?
Anthony Duclair: “No, I haven’t thought about that.”