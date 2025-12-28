Islanders' Barzal Tossed After Slashing Blue Jackets' Marchment In Defense Of Schaefer

At 18:23 of the second period, New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mason Marchment.

The slash came after Marchment stuck his knee out, taking out No. 1 overall pick Matthew Scahefer just inside the Islanders' blue line:

This was the second time in the game that Marchment tried to take out Schaefer, getting called for roughing the 18-year-old at 18:11 of the first period.

The Islanders have stood up for their new face of the franchise anytime someone has started trouble. Maybe, Barzal will get the Iron Man mask for that.